Stadium Security Tells Bills Fan He Can't Wear Trump Shirt In Front Row Of Game

A Buffalo Bills fan was told he could not wear a T-shirt supporting Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump in the front row of Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins.

A now-viral video, shared by the Erie County GOP, shows a confrontation between the man and a security staffer at Highmark Stadium. The fan was wearing a shirt that says "Trump 2024″ with the slogan "Keep America First" underneath a Rolling Stones zip-up hoodie.

"It’s an NFL policy he cannot wear his Trump shirt in the first row of a game," a man in the video can be heard saying to a security guard.

The security guard replied, "It’s not a Trump shirt. It’s nothing political."

While the NFL heavily regulates what players and coaches may wear on the field, there is no such policy regarding fan attire.

The Bills Fan Code of Conduct specifically prohibits "indecent exposure, obscene clothing, or offensive signs." But there is nothing in the code that outlaws political messaging.

OutKick has reached out to both the Buffalo Bills and the NFL for comment.

It's worth noting, though, that Highmark Stadium is owned by Erie County, which has been exclusively run by a Democratic executive for the past 50 years. The current Erie County Executive, Mark Poloncarz, made headlines during COVID when he banned Bills fans from tailgating at the stadium and sent out warnings against fans traveling to games in red states.

Poloncarz has been actively campaigning for Kamala Harris on his social media accounts in the weeks leading up to Tuesday's election.

This isn't the first time a Trump supporter has been targeted by stadium security at an NFL game. Ahead of the Arizona Cardinals home opener in September, officials at State Farm Stadium told a season ticket holder she'd have to throw her "Make America Great Again" hat in the trashcan before she could enter the gates.

The Cardinals later apologized, as the team’s fan code of conduct does not specifically prohibit political clothing.