Stacy Lewis Serving As Captain America, Centers Solheim Cup Around Remembrance Of 9/11

The majority of the players and staff members on this year's U.S. Solheim Cup team are too young to remember the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001. Rose Zhang wasn't born until 2003, and only two players on the 12-person team are over the age of 30. Team captain Stacy Lewis isn't letting those facts take away from the significance of this week's Solheim Cup taking place on U.S. soil during the week of the 23rd anniversary of 9/11.

This year's edition of the biennial event between Team USA and Team Europe is taking place at the Robert Trent Jones Club in Gainesville, Virginia, about 30 miles from Washington D.C. With the proximity to the nation's capital along with the importance of 9/11, Lewis took it upon herself to always remember and never forget. There was a moment of silence on the first tee at 8:46 AM to commemorate when the first plane crashed into the North Tower 23 years ago.

"Everything I’ve done this week has been because of 9/11 this week," Lewis told the media at the course on Wednesday. "We get to do this because of the first responders, because of the military, and I wanted these players to know that, and I wanted them to be able to thank those people that protect us."

Lewis' brother-in-law, a former Navy SEAL, organized a trip for the team and staff to visit the Pentagon earlier in the week. On top of that, Team USA's outfits this week are inspired by the six branches of the U.S. military and the team bags even include script from the Constitution.

Andrea Lee, who is only 26, has had some of the red, white, and blue pride rub off on her throughout the buildup to the first round of matches Friday and cannot wait to represent her country.

"It’s super emotional, I think, for me and for everyone on the team," Lee told Golfweek. It’s definitely a special week, and we’re definitely thinking about them today."

The United States is looking to hoist the Solheim Cup for the first time since 2017 with Europe winning the event in 2019, 2021, and retaining it in Spain a year ago when both sides tied 14-14.