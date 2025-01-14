Spurs Player Pull Classy Move For JJ Redick, Family After Losing Home in LA Wildfires

JJ Redick's family received heartwarming gifts from Spurs players Chris Paul and Victor Wembanyama on Monday after a devastating week related to the LA wildfires.

Redick revealed last week that his home in the Pacific Palisades was affected by fire; as a result, Redick's two sons lost their belongings.

After Monday's game between the Lakers and Spurs, San Antonio stars Victor Wembanyama and Chris Paul surprised J.J. Redick's two sons, Knox and Kai, by gifting them signed jerseys. They hoped to help the boys start a new collection of sports memorabilia after losing their previous belongings in the Pacific Palisades fire.

Monday's scene was one of the more moving stories you'll find coming out of the NBA.

The classy move by Wemby and CP3 will leave an indelible mark on the lives of Redick and his sons. Paul and Redick were teammates with the Clippers from 2013-17 and Paul has called Redick part of his family.

After the Lakers loss, Redick stepped back from discussing the game to share his thoughts on the kind deed and losing his home.

"I ran a podcast out of my home for two years," Redick said. "All the players would come through, and they'd get either a jersey or a card signed. And they had a collection of jerseys and cards ... And they lost all that. It was nice of them to do it."

The Pacific Palisades and Eaton fires have scorched 27,000 acres of land in Los Angeles, a significant portion of which includes residential areas.

Redick added, "They now each have two because Austin [Reaves] was nice enough to leave a couple for them in his locker after practice the other day. I appreciate all the love. And not surprised Chris did something like that."

Before facing the Mavericks last week, the first-year Lakers coach spoke about the tragic fires building in Los Angeles County, which have reportedly killed five people.

"Our family, my wife's family, my wife's twin sister, they've evacuated. I know a lot of people are freaking out right now, including my family.

"From the sound of things, with the winds coming [Tuesday night], I know a lot of people are scared. So I just want to acknowledge that. Thoughts and prayers for sure, and hope everybody stays safe."