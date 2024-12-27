Sportscasting Great Greg Gumbel Dead At 78

The sports world is in mourning following the news that long-time CBS sports broadcaster Greg Gumbel has died.

He was 78.

The news started making the rounds on Friday afternoon, and early Friday evening, the Gumbel family released a statement, which revealed that Gumbel had died following a battle with cancer.

"It is with profound sadness that we share the passing of our beloved husband and father, Greg Gumbel," the statement from Gumbel's family reads. "He passed away peacefully surrounded by much love after a courageous battle with cancer. Greg approached his illness like one would expect he would, with stoicism, grace and positivity.

"He leaves behind a legacy of love, inspiration and dedication to over 50 extraordinary years in the sports broadcast industry; and his iconic voice will never be forgotten.

"Greg's memory will forever be treasured by his family, dearest friends, colleagues and all who loved him."

Gumbel — whose brother, Bryant, is also a legendary broadcaster — started his career at WMAQ-TV in Chicago, before taking a job with ESPN in 1981.

After leaving ESPN, Gumbel had stints with CBS (twice), MSG, and NBC and called and covered pretty much anything you can think of from Super Bowls to Olympics to figure skating and NASCAR.

Gumbel is heavily associated with the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament, however he was away from the 2024 broadcast due to "family health issues."

Of course, with the passing of such an iconic and beloved voice and personality, tributes came pouring in from all over.

Gumbel will be sorely missed, and as many people have pointed out, Selection Sunday just won't be quite the same without him.

From all of us here at OutKick, our thoughts are with Gumbel's friends, family, and colleagues.