Can Arizona State Make A Run? On-Campus Playoff Games Are A Must. Duke QB Got $8 Million In NIL?

We are one week away from the quarterfinals of the College Football Playoff, and we certainly have a few things to discuss. Coming off a dud this past weekend, there are a number of teams looking to put on a show around New Year's Day, and the matchups will be fascinating to watch unfold.

But, while eight teams are preparing for the next round of the playoff, every other team is dealing with the transfer portal, which closes this weekend. And yes, we are starting to hear about some NIL deals that will make your jaw drop to the floor.

Between players getting paid during the winter portal period, and the ongoing conversations around future revenue-sharing, we are entering a new era in college sports. And, we're just coming off the first ever on-campus playoff games, which certainly did not live up to expectations from a competitive standpoint.

That leaves us with a number of questions from readers this week, as we head to neutral site games for the CFP quarterfinals, along with the chaos that is the transfer portal.

What do you think of the Peach Bowl matchup between Arizona State and Texas?

-Sun Devil Emily

I am fascinated to see if the Arizona State defense can cause problems for Texas QB Quinn Ewers. There were times last week against Clemson where the Longhorns quarterback once again looked average, and if the Sun Devils can force him into a few interceptions, this one is going to be a barn-burner in Atlanta. The last time Texas brought his team to Mercedes-Benz Stadium for the SEC title game, Ewers threw two interceptions against Georgia.

If this is going to be the game where we get one of these perceived ‘underdogs’ to pull off an upset, Arizona State better figure out how to stop the Longhorns' rushing attack. After rushing for 6.1 yards per carry against Clemson, this Texas offense is coming for Sun Devil blood. But, I do feel like this is a great opportunity for ASU to tangle with the Texas defense, especially with quarterback Sam Leavitt's ability to make plays outside the pocket. Then, tack on running back Cam Skattebo, and this might play right into the hands of the Sun Devils.

I'm not calling for an upset right now, but I do think we're going to get a great game in Atlanta. Keep an eye out for our predictions next week.

Trey, do you believe Darian Mensah got an $8 million deal from Duke to transfer from Tulane? These NIL figures are absolutely insane.

Thomas - Buford, Georgia

One of the craziest stories you will hear during this transfer portal cycle is the reported NIL deal that Tulane transfer quarterback Darian Mensah received from Duke. According to CBS, the talented passer signed a 2-year deal worth $8 million. So when you ask me if I believe it, I think he certainly got in that ballpark, according to multiple sources I've spoken with.

What we are seeing right now with NIL is a bunch of ‘bridge deals’, which gets these collectives from January to July, when the House settlement will lead to the start of revenue sharing. The money is insane right now. You are right. And guess what? You're going to continue seeing numbers like this going forward, but maybe at a slower pace. The market has been fascinating to watch over the past few years, and players sometimes try to force their school's hand by asking for a certain number, knowing they aren't going to get it, but does start the conversation at a high price.

It's not shocking to see the financial numbers, but it is shocking to see who they are going to right now. The starting quarterback at Duke is making more money than the starting quarterback at Florida? This is where we have arrived, after years of seeing NIL funds increase. It will be interesting to see how much money the collectives will contribute, which will be in addition to the $15 million or so that each Power-4 school could have at their disposal.

None of this shocks me any longer, but that Nico Iamaleava deal looks like a bargain two years later.

How do you feel these on-campus games went for the college football playoff? Are we going to get more of these in the future with expansion?

Ashton - Destin, Florida

Hey Ashton, appreciate the question. I think after what we saw this weekend at on-campus games, it would not surprise me if they add an additional two games when expansion occurs. Sure, the actual games were not very competitive from a final-score standpoint, but the atmospheres were incredible.

Starting out on Friday night in South Bend, to the scene at Ohio State, every on-campus game delivered the pageantry. And, don't forget that the CFP gets all the ticket revenue from these first round games, so I would imagine they'd love to add a few more if possible. What I witnessed on Saturday night in Columbus was simply incredible.

Thanks to Tennessee fans making the trek north, there had to have been around 20,000 folks clad in orange, which just added to the entire scene. Yes, Ohio State destroyed the Vols, but the atmosphere leading up to the game, along with pregame scenes, made that night hard to forget. And yes, the athletic departments would love to have a first-round bye, but if they're going to get the chance to host a game, what we saw this past weekend is a nice start.

Alright, that's going to do it for this week. I appreciate the questions, and I'm sorry I couldn't get to you all. But make sure to email me during the week at Trey.Wallace@Outkick.com, and I'll definitely respond.

Have a wonderful holiday. I appreciate you all.