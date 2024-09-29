Spike Lee Gets Into Verbal Skirmish With Aces Star Kelsey Plum

On Sunday, a Las Vegas Aces versus New York Liberty playoff game escalated into a Kelsey Plum versus Spike Lee face-off.

NY enjoyed the last laugh, but in the long run, consider us Team Plum (for obvious reasons).

The legendary Bronx director Lee was back to yapping on the sideline for Sunday’s WNBA semifinals Game 1.

Kelsey Plum went off in the third quarter to give the Aces, the two-time reigning champs, a shot at beating the home team.

Plum’s moxie seemed to strike a nerve with the port director. Soon, Plum and Lee exchanged verbal spars.

Lee was repping a Sabrina Ionescu jersey as he mouthed off to Plum, the latter of whom scored 24 points. He was picking on Plum, and in the end, the Aces All-Star was a real good sport about it.

After the game, Plum spoke on the banter with the "Do The Right Thing" director and said the exchange was in the heat of the moment.

"I can't say exactly what was said, but I told him that he should talk louder," Plum said. "But it was all well and fun and really cool that he's here, even last round was really cool. I was here. I know he's big sports fan."

To each their own … but Spike should probably shut it … though staying quiet isn’t much of his strong suit.

The guy’s made a name for himself by slamming Reggie Miller during his peak matchups between the Pacers and Knicks.

This level of fandom’s cool and all — we get it — but the schtick’s grown old with Mookie on the sideline. More times than not, Spike thinks he’s on the team.

Tensions are rising at these WNBA games, and it’s good to see the action ramped up. Caitlin Clark had her own heckler cause a scene in Wednesday's elimination game against the Connecticut Sun.

