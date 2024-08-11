Spencer Rattler Lists Toughest Places To Play In College Football, But LSU Fans Feel Slighted

Spencer Rattler is learning quickly that endearing himself to New Orleans Saints fans also means dealing with LSU fans.

The rookie quarterback was recently asked by the Saints' social media team to name the toughest places to play in college football. Prior to being drafted in the fifth round by New Orleans, Rattler spent three years at Oklahoma before transferring to South Carolina in 2022.

Here's Rattler's list:

Florida Tennessee Georgia Clemson Kansas State

Noticeably left out of Rattler's rankings was LSU's Tiger Stadium — which is only about 80 miles north of the QB's new home in NOLA. So after the video was posted on TikTok, the comments quickly filled up with LSU fans who felt Rattler was disrespecting Death Valley.

You obviously never played at LSU.

LSU will always be 1.

The correct answer is Death Valley at night.

He must not have played at LSU.

Correct, Tiger fans. Rattler did face LSU once as a freshman at Oklahoma — when Joe Burrow and the Tigers walloped the Sooners in the Peach Bowl. But he never played them in Baton Rouge.

So he might not know much about LSU, but Rattler is still winning over fans in the Bayou.

The 23-year-old led the Saints to dramatic victory against the Arizona Cardinals in their preseason opener on Saturday. With the clock winding down and the game on the line, Rattler engineered an impressive two-minute drill that ended with a game-winning field goal, sealing the victory for the Saints.

And although the rookie might not unseat starter Derek Carr as QB1, his teammates are impressed so far.

"He’s real talented," Saints wide receiver Chris Olave said in a recent press conference. "That’s the first thing I’ve seen. His arm talent is off the charts, he’s real natural… He’s gonna be real good."

Fans can see Rattler in preseason action again next Sunday when the Saints head west to take on the San Francisco 49ers.