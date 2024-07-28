Speedo-Wearing 'Bob The Cap Catcher' Saves The Day At Paris Olympics

This dude swimming in a lady's pool actually made sense.

Bob the Cap Catcher became the early hero of the Paris Summer Olympic Games after jumping into a pool on Sunday to retrieve an American competitor's swimming cap in the 100-meter breaststroke preliminary race. Team USA swimmer Emma Weber accidentally dropped her cap in the pool, summoning Paris' version of Aquaman.

The mysterious pool worker in a floral Speedo appeared and hastily picked the cap out of the pool — which the female Olympic swimmer was beyond qualified to do.

The Speedo Man captured hearts at the Paris La Defense Arena in Nanterre and around the world. He was dubbed "Bob the Cap Catcher" by the NBC broadcaster, and a legend was born.

Bob jumped out of the pool and showered with cheers as if he'd won the gold.

Several catcalls were also heard from the crowd.

WATCH:

You may be perplexed by the sight of the enigmatic man sauntering in the Speedo. Simply put, he is the peak male physical condition. As someone who's been looking around for Olympic Games action, Bob the Cap Catcher's sighting was absolute gold.

No one outshone Bob on Sunday. The captivating Judo matches, and frantic fencing action couldn't compete with Big Bob.

"He’s an icon, he’s a legend, he is the moment," a fan reacted, via X.

Indiana University graduate Lilly King caused a splash for Team USA, finishing third in the 100-meter breaststroke race.

