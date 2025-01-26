South Carolina Suspends DJ For 'Inappropriate' Song Choice After Win Over LSU

South Carolina University Athletics released a statement Sunday saying they are suspending their in-arena DJ, DJ T.O., for playing an "inappropriate" song after the women's basketball team defeated LSU on Saturday night.

One of LSU's best players is Flau'jae Johnson. Johnson's father, a rapper named "Camoflauge," died six months before Johnson's birth in 2003.

Following the Gamecocks' victory over the Tigers, DJ T.O. decided to play a song by "Camoflauge." That didn't go over well with Flau'Jae Johnson.

The screenshot included in Johnson's tweet is from the Instagram story of DJ T.O., who seemed proud of the decision to mock Johnson by playing a song by her dead father after a loss.

Yet, the DJ maintains that the song was not played intentionally because of Johnson's presence on the LSU team. T.O. apologized and said it was not her "intent to disrespect anyone" and that she plays Camoflauge songs all the time.

For the record, that makes sense, since Camoflauge was born, raised and killed in Savannah, Georgia, which is just across the South Carolina border.

Despite the apology, South Carolina elected to suspend T.O. for the team's next home game, which will be on Feb. 2 against Auburn.

It's hard to say that it wasn't her intent to "disrespect" or "offend" someone when it seems like that was the clear purpose of playing the song in the first place.

I'd have more respect for DJ T.O. if she admitted that she did it on purpose, thinking it was a good troll of Johnson, but realized afterward that it wasn't the best choice.

The punishment from South Carolina feels appropriate, as well. It also indicates that the school probably believes that T.O. played the song on purpose, despite her denial. If the school truly believes it was an unfortunate coincidence, it most likely would not have suspended her.

The one-game suspension shows that there are consequences for poor decisions, but it's not like T.O. should lose her job for one bad choice.

In summation: poor choice by DJ T.O., fair reaction from Flau'jae Johnson, correct response from South Carolina.