Sonny Dykes Claps Back At Salty Nick Saban Over 2022 College Football Playoff Selection

Nick Saban is still salty over Alabama not being included in the 2022 College Football Playoff. But TCU head coach Sonny Dykes certainly doesn't feel sorry for him.

Two years ago, the four-team CFP consisted of Georgia, Michigan, TCU and Ohio State. Georgia ultimately won the whole thing, clobbering TCU 65-7 in the Championship Game.

Last week, Saban criticized the subjectivity of the postseason format, suggesting that the Crimson Tide would have been a 13-point favorite against the Horned Frogs back then.

But Dykes' TCU squad made it, and Saban's Alabama team did not. So Dykes thinks it's high time the now-retired Tide legend gets over it.

"Look, we were there," Dykes said in response to Saban's comments on Saturday. "We beat Michigan. We played for a National Championship. Everybody can say what they want to say. I don’t care. That’s the great thing about it is, it is what it is. It’s in history.

"I wish we would have played better in that game. We played as well as we could play for 14 weeks. You know what I mean? I’ve never seen a college football team — never coached one, never seen one — play as well as we did for 14 straight weeks. And it’s a shame we didn’t play well for 15. But like I said, I don’t care what anybody says about it. You know — we were there, and he wasn’t."

It's worth noting that in the 10-year span of the four-team College Football Playoff, Saban's Alabama teams were only left out twice.

So Sonny Dykes is completely right. You can say whatever you want about whether TCU deserved to be there in 2022. But it's awfully hard to argue that Bama has ever been mistreated by the Selection Committee.