Someone Tried To Hide $5 Million+ Worth Of Meth In Fake Watermelons Because No One Suspects The Watermelons

If there's one nice thing you can say about drug traffickers it's that they've got some ingenuity and if they used it for good, our society would be a lot better for it.

They'll do anything to sneak drugs into the country, and that includes cramming meth inside of a bunch of phony watermelons.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents unloaded a truck trying to cross from Mexico into the US for an inspection.

They found a bunch of watermelons inside, but a quick peek revealed that not all of the melons were the real McCoy, some were fake.

How could they spot the fake watermelons? I'm guessing it's because they had seen real watermelons before and the ones with meth in them certainly weren't real looking.

Hey, I'm not sure what kind of highfalutin grocery stores you're shopping at, but I thought all watermelons came covered in paper with packing tape around the equator…

If I was Customs and Border Patrol folks I would be so insulted by this. These drug smugglers really thought that the agents would look in, see a bunch of real melons on top of phony ones, say "Yup, them's watermelons," then wave them on in and welcome them and their meth melons to the US of A.

Like I said; insulting.

But insulting or not, they scooped up a ton (two tons actually) of illegal drugs so a victory lap was in order.

"I am incredibly proud of our team for their exceptional work over the past few weeks in uncovering sophisticated and diverse smuggling methods," Rosa E. Hernandez, Port Director for the Area Port of Otay Mesa said. "As drug cartels continue to evolve their smuggling techniques, we will continue finding new and better ways to prevent these dangerous drugs and other contraband from entering the country."

Good stuff, from the CBP folks. Now how do they dispose of them?

May I suggest a tribute to late prop comic Gallagher and Sledge-O-Matic those faux-melons into oblivion?

Now that I would like to see…