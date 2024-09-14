Social Media Torches FSU Fans For Half-Empty Stadium

Buddy, the Florida State Seminoles are a TRAIN WRECK. If you thought Week 1 was bad … and then you thought Week 2 was really bad …

… just wait until you check out today's start against Memphis.

The Seminoles fumbled on their second snap of the game, the Tigers dominated the first half, led 20-3 at one point, and Noles QB DJ Uiagalelei threw maybe the funniest/worst interception of all time. It was a bloodbath.

Barring a miracle, FSU will fall to 0-3 on the season, which means it's basically over. For the next three months, the Noles are just playing for pride, which is a tough pill to swallow for fans, seeing as the fellas nearly made the CFB playoffs last year (thanks, Herbie!).

Speaking of those fans … yeah, they seem to have already checked out this season.

We're on to 2025!

Florida State fans are down bad

You know when I knew that stadium was empty today? The First Lady – a semi-FSU fan – walked in about midway through the first quarter and asked if it was a home game. I said yes. She then looked very confused and asked why it was so empty.

"Because they stink," I said.

"They're only 0-2, though," she responded.

Well, that's one way to look at it, I reckon! Bless her heart. Love that girl. Always the optimist.

Look, it's gonna be a tough ride for FSU this season. So much promise coming into it, and then it's just … gone … before the leaves even start to kinda-sorta change. Brutal.

And by the way, I don't blame FSU fans one bit. You wanna go to a noon kickoff against Memphis to watch an 0-2 team and an awful quarterback who refuses to throw it downfield? I wouldn't. Way better things to do in Tallahassee at noon.

Well, scratch that. There's really not. That place is awful. BUT, I would assume most college kids would rather be sleeping off last night's bender instead of waking up with a raging hangover to watch another embarrassing loss. I've been there. I get it.

Anyway, tough looks for the Noles so far this season. Chin up!