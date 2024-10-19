Social Media Reacts To Texas Replacing Quinn Ewers With Arch Manning In Brutal First Half Against Georgia

There was a lot of build-up to what we all expected to be a Clash of the Titans-style battle between the No. 1 Texas Longhorns and the No.5 Georgia Bulldogs, and at least through one half, it has been all Georgia.

So much so, that Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian made the stunning decision to pull starting QB Quinn Ewers in favor of impressive redshirt freshman Arch Manning.

The move came toward the end of the second quarter with the Longhorns unable to get anything going offensively, so, they decided to give Manning a shot.

Of course, Manning was very impressive in the two and a half games or so that he stood in for Ewers when he was injured, but he had certainly never seen a situation in his short collegiate career like he faced when he entered the game down 20-0 against Bulldogs.

As you might expect, social media went nuts as soon as Manning began warming up.

So how did the end of the first half go for the Longhorns with Manning under center?

Not a whole lot better than it went with Ewers.

Manning's initial series showed the difference in athleticism between the two Texas QBs with, Manning clearly a bit more mobile, but he was still swallowed up by the Bulldogs' defense in a hurry on more than one occasion.

The most costly example of this came late in the half.

With just 25 seconds left, Manning was sacked for a loss of 11 yards and to make matters worse, he coughed up the football which the Bulldogs recovered.

Georgia also took over with a good enough field position that they were able to get into field goal range and tack on another three points before the end of the half.

We'll see how the second half goes, but while the story right now is the Longhorns QB situation, the game has been all Georgia.