Social Media Reacts To Late Unnecessary Roughness Flag That 'Cost' Chargers a Win

On Monday night, the Los Angeles Chargers felt ‘robbed’ by a late unnecessary roughness penalty against the Arizona Cardinals, which ultimately cost them more than 15 yards.

Arizona's 17-15 win against the Bolts came down to a go-ahead, 32-yard field goal by Chad Ryland as time expired. Before the game-winning boot, the Chargers were called for an ‘egregious’ unnecessary roughness penalty, which turned a potential Cardinals third-and-long into a fresh set of downs, and kept the drive running for the Cardinals to snatch the win.

Viewers can point to Jalen Reagor's end zone fumble as the main reason for LA's loss, missing out on an early lead in the first half.

But the officiating crew caught heat for calling the decisive penalty on Chargers rookie cornerback Cam Hart after he made light contact with Cardinals wideout Marvin Harrison on Arizona's final drive of the night.

Social media reactions criticized the penalty called on Hart as a soft decision with a heavy cost.

"Yeah, that’s the worst call I’ve ever seen from NFL officials," one fan posted on X. "Chargers got hosed on that unnecessary roughness call."

Without much contact created with the crown of Hart's helmet, the tackle attempt on Harrison was seemingly just a hard shoulder aimed at Harrison, until the refs decided otherwise.

"I saw what I saw. No comment," Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh said after the game, in apparent disagreement with the laundry thrown on the field.

For Reagor, fumbling the ball inside the red zone after catching a deep pass from Justin Herbert had a greater impact by game's end.

It was a major blunder for Reagor to make on the primetime stage.

However, needing to watch the second game of the Monday Night Football doubleheader on the ESPN+ app, not too many fans had a chance to tune in and watch the former Eagles wide receiver make another head-scratching error.

