SJSU, Trans Volleyball Player Blaire Fleming Denying Media Requests At Mountain West Tournament

LAS VEGAS, NV – The Mountain West Conference volleyball tournament begins on Wednesday, but don't expect a free for all of questions for teams and coaches involved: The conference does not require media availability before or after matches.

Instead, the conference announced that they are leaving it up to the individual schools to make decisions regarding media availability. For San Jose State University, which has controversial transgender player Blaire Fleming, that means no media access to its players or coaches.

OutKick reached out to the school to request availability for athletics director Jeff Konya, head coach Todd Kress and players Blaire Fleming, Brooke Slusser and Chandler Manusky at any point during the tournament.

As the #2 seed in the conference tournament, San Jose State has a bye straight to the semifinals and will play the winner of Boise State-Utah State on Friday afternoon.

"We do not anticipate facilitating any interviews with players or coaches during the Mountain West Tournament," a school spokesperson wrote in an email.

San Jose State has not made Fleming available to the media at any point this season, and previously discouraged players and coaches from talking to the press.

That hasn't stopped co-captain Brooke Slusser from speaking out on behalf of protecting fairness in women's sports, including to OutKick.

Still, the lack of media requirements by the Mountain West during its conference tournament, which has a bid to the NCAA Division 1 Women's Volleyball Tournament on the line for the winner, is unusual.

OutKick asked the Mountain West if the conference "has always left volleyball tournament media up to the institutions or if this is a new policy this year? Did the conference require media availability during last year’s tournament, for example?"

A spokesperson did not respond to our questions.

OutKick also requested to speak with Commissioner Gloria Nevarez, but a conference spokesperson did not know if Nevarez would be attending the tournament.

In addition, OutKick made requests to Utah State and Boise State to speak with coaches and players after their match on Wednesday.

The winner of that game faces San Jose State in the semifinal, and both teams forfeited against SJSU during the regular season. It's unclear if they would forfeit in the Mountain West tournament, as well.

Boise State did not respond to our requests for media availability.

A Utah State spokesperson said in an emailed response to a request for coach and player interviews that "Utah State is reviewing the court’s order. Right now, our women’s volleyball program is focused on the game this Wednesday, and we’ll be cheering them on."

OutKick will continue to pursue interviews with players, coaches and administrators at the Mountain West Conference volleyball tournament.

The tournament begins on Wednesday at 1 p.m. PT with a match between #4 seed Fresno State and #5 seed San Diego State. The winner faces the top-seeded Colorado State Rams on Friday.