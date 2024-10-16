Sidney Crosby Joins Elite Company With 1,600th Point

Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby joined some rare company on Wednesday night when he became just the 10th player in NHL history to score 1,600 points.

Crosby went into Wednesday night's game against the Buffalo Sabres — featuring Bob Dylan's pal Tage Thompson — at 1,599 career points.

Just past the halfway point of the first period and the Penguins trailing 2-0, Crosby set up the puck for Evgeni Malkin who fired a shot on net. Bryan Rust was right there to pick up the garbage and put the Pens on the board, with Crosby being awarded the secondary assist on the play.

Crosby is just a few games into his 20th NHL season — feel old? — and while we talk a lot about how the Penguins core is getting up there in age, two of the big pieces were involved on that play, so there's no denying that Crosby and company can still create some offense.

And they've created a lot of it over the years, Crosby alone has had a hand in 1,600 points worth.

Here's who else has hit the 1,600-point plateau, per NHL.com:

Wayne Gretzky (2,857)

Jaromir Jagr (1,921)

Mark Messier (1,887)

Gordie Howe (1,850)

Ron Francis (1,798)

Marcel Dionne (1,771)

Steve Yzerman (1,755)

Mario Lemieux (1,723)

Joe Sakic (1,641)

Is that good? Yeah, it's really good.

That puts Crosby in the No. 10 spot on the NHL's all-time points list as well, and I think there's a very good chance he catches Sakic before this season is through.

But how far up that list can he go? Well, he's not catching Gretzky (no one is), but that might be about it. Sid had 94 points last season after appearing in all 82 games, and if he keeps scoring at a clip like that, he'll climb up the list in a hurry.

Congrats to Sid on an incredible milestone… just maybe take it easy on my Flyers from here on out…