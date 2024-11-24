Sidney Crosby Hit Major Milestone By Potting His 600th Goal

There hasn't been a whole lot to cheer about for the Pittsburgh Penguins this season as the team looks more and more like it might be time to start rebuilding, but they got something to be excited about on Saturday night when long-time captain Sidney Crosby scored the 600th goal of his NHL career.

Big No. 600 came as the Pens played host to the Utah Hockey Club and trailed them 2-0 early in the second period.

Man, he did that in style too. A nice, Crosby-style down-on-one-knee one-timer from a completely absurd angle to hit the milestone.

Nice.

The only thing was that the Pens probably would've appreciated goal No. 601, 602, 603, and any others he may have had ready to go because aside from that bright spot where Crosby cut the lead in half, the Pens were absolutely waxed by Utah 6-1.

But that's not important, what is important is taking a second to look at how impressive Crosby's achievement is.

The NHL noted that the goal made Crosby the only player aside from Wayne Gretzky to score 600 goals, tally 1600 points, win three Stanley Cups, and win 2 Conn Smythe Trophies.

Now, seeing as I'm a Flyers fan — which means a significant portion of my childhood was ruined by Sidney Crosby what with the way a huge chunk of those goals came against my Fly Guys — but he is without question one of the top 5 all-around players ever.

Maybe even three.

I mean, he can score, he's a playmaker, he's a great leader, and when he has to he'll drop the gloves.

In fact, he did the latter the night before he scored his 600th goal.

I'm not sure how many years Sid has left — although he just signed an extension a couple of months ago — but I hope if the Pens start blowing up the farm, they do the right thing and send Sid off to a contender.

Heck of a career and by all accounts a heck of a guy too.

Congrats on 600, Sid… maybe take it easy on my Flyers next time.