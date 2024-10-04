Shohei Ohtani Has Short Answer When Asked About Postseason Nerves

The 2024 Major League Baseball postseason has a number of compelling storylines as it moves into the division series round. The New York Yankees, New York Mets and Los Angeles Dodgers provide big market star power. The Detroit Tigers, Kansas City Royals and Cleveland Guardians all have opportunities to pull major upsets in either this or the next round, inserting more chaos into an already chaotic tournament.

Another story to watch is the first postseason appearance for one of baseball's best players: likely NL MVP Shohei Ohtani.

Ohtani, after years of languishing in mediocrity with the Los Angeles Angels, will play in his first ever playoff game on Saturday against the division rival San Diego Padres. And in the lead up to what's expected to be an intense, hard-fought series between two of the best regular season teams, Ohtani was asked whether he's nervous to play the most meaningful games of his MLB career.

His answer was short and to the point.

Shohei Ohtani Addresses Postseason Nerves With The Los Angeles Dodgers

During the official workout day ahead of the start of the NLDS, the Dodgers and Padres held their respective press conferences to address the media. While Ohtani has used Will Ireton as a translator for most of the season, he answered one question directly in English.

Are you nervous to play in the postseason for the first time?

He gave a one-word answer: "No."

Ohtani has played in intense environments before; he struck out then-teammate Mike Trout to win the World Baseball Classic for Japan in 2023. The Dodgers also didn't clinch the NL West and a first round bye until the last week of the season, fighting off the Padres with a late-inning comeback to clinch the division.

Nothing matches the atmosphere, urgency and stress of postseason baseball. But Ohtani signed with the Dodgers specifically because the team has consistently made the playoffs, and winning a World Series would cement his place in baseball history. It became a bit more possible thanks to a Padres injury in the wild card round.

The Dodgers enter the postseason with high expectations as the best regular season team in the sport.