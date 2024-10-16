Shohei Ohtani Blasts Second Home Run of Postseason Into Space

Shohei Ohtani's second home run of the postseason could hardly be spotted by the naked eye. The Japanese Dodgers superstar finally showed up in the National League Championship Series: blasting a 410-foot rocket into the second deck at Citi Field to put LA up 7-0 in Game 3 — almost requiring a Hubble telescope to spot in the Flushing night sky.

LA sailed to an 8-0 win over New York.

Nearly dormant for the first two games, Ohtani showed up when it mattered most, as the Dodgers tried to regain momentum after getting smacked by the Mets in a game-tying Game 2 win for New York.

Shohei is not from this planet — here's a reminder of why he's the 700 million-dollar man.

If not for the video footage, we would have assumed the ball would continue to float in the air and not hit dirt until Thursday morning.

Without runners on base, Ohtani can seem human. But he turns it on when he's got guys on base.vOhtani cracked the game open for LA, driving in runners on first and second. Kike Hernandez, still a postseason hero for the Dodgers, helped build a 4-0 lead in the sixth, and Ohtani picked up the slack with his moon shot to all but put the Mets away.

A ton of hope was lost in LA after the Dodgers' bullpen game flopped on Monday, opening the gates for the Mets bats to put the Dodgers away, 7-3. LA managed to stave off elimination against the Padres in the divisional series when their collection of pitchers shut out San Diego.

LA's pitching made a glorious comeback on Wednesday. On-and-off Dodgers pitcher Walker Buehler held it down, pitching four innings of shut-out baseball and fanning six in the process.

For a well-rounded team like the Dodgers, all hands were on deck in Game 3 to regain momentum. Dodgers third baseman Max Muncy turned up the offense and chipped in on Wednesday's scoring onslaught with his own upper-decker.

The series resumes at Citi Field on Thursday for Game 4. The Dodgers are up 2-1.

