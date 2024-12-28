Shohei Ohtani Announces His Wife Is Pregnant, New Best Athlete Incoming?

Shohei Ohtani is already one of the best athletes in the world, a global superstar who propelled the Los Angeles Dodgers to the 2024 World Series in his first season with a new team.

Just before the start of the regular season, Ohtani announced that he was married, when nobody even knew he'd been dating someone. Not only that, his wife, Mamiko Tanaka, was a star basketball player in her own right. And now two world-class athletes are going to have a baby.

Ohtani Family Expands With Inevitable Future Athlete

In an Instagram post on Saturday afternoon, Ohtani announced that he and his wife are expecting a baby. The caption was a simple, "Can't wait for the little rookie to join our family soon!" And includes his now-famous dog Decoy, along with some newborn pajamas.

While he didn't reveal the baby's sex, a pink ruffled onesie would seem to imply that they're expecting a girl.

It's not a guarantee that the child of two athletes is going to be athletic, but if there's any couple destined to create a future star, it's this one.

And the best news for other teams in Major League Baseball is that this means Ohtani will have to miss some time during the regular season for parental leave.