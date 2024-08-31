Shohei Ohtani Already Sets New MLB Record With A Month To Go

Another day, another piece of history made by Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani.

It was expected that Ohtani would put up a high level offensive season, given his ability to focus exclusively on hitting while rehabbing from elbow surgery. But no one expected that Ohtani would suddenly become one of the best base stealers in Major League Baseball.

Ohtani set his career high for stolen bases with 26 as a member of the Los Angeles Angels in 2021. The Dodgers have 27 games remaining in the 2024 season, and Ohtani on Friday night stole his 43rd base in the top of the second inning. And made history in the process.

Later in the Dodgers' 10-9 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks, Ohtani launched his 43rd homer of the season to the opposite field. The homer, on top of providing what would turn out to be an important insurance run, secured the first ever 43/43 season in baseball history.

And with a month left, there's plenty more where that came from.

Shohei Ohtani Staring Down First Ever 50/50 Season

No player in baseball has ever hit 43 or more home runs and stolen 43 or more bases in a single season. Ohtani did it with 27 games left.

"He’s incredible," manager Dave Roberts said. "I don’t know what else to say. I don’t have any more superlatives on Shohei. He’s incredible."

Ohtani's already set his personal career high in steals, and is just four away from setting a new career high in home runs too. He's on pace to easily clear both 50 homers and 50 steals, one of the best non-Aaron Judge offensive seasons in recent history.

The Dodgers have dealt with injury after injury to key players, including Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman. Ohtani though, has almost single-handedly kept them at the top of the National League West. Thanks to the Diamondbacks and Padres remarkable turnaround in the second half, the Dodgers don't enjoy the type of lead their fans have become accustomed to. But Ohtani's pursuit of history has been instrumental in their bid to secure their 11th division title in 12 seasons.