Sherrone Moore Says Michigan Needs To Go Back To The Drawing Board After Near Upset To Minnesota

The Michigan Wolverines and their fans can breathe a sigh of relief after getting out of a closer game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers than anyone expected, and head coach Sherrone Moore made it immediately clear that he and his squad have some work to do.

Things really got hairy for the defending national champs when Golden Gophers QB Max Brosmer completed a 12-yard TD pass to receiver Daniel Jackson that narrowed Michigan's lead to 3.

Minnesota recovered the ensuing on-side kick — which would have put the team in a prime position to at the very least tie the game with a late field goal —only for it to have been ruled offside.

The Wolverines recovered the second attempt, and that was all she wrote, but that was way too close for comfort for Michigan.

Immediately after the game, Moore said that the team needed to go back to the drawing board after a nearly disastrous second half.

"Yeah, I'm not very happy with the performance," Moore said. "We've got a lot to clean up. The kids work so hard to come out here and I think coaches, players; we've got a lot of cleaning up to do as a team, as a group, to get better."

Moore noted his team's apparent lack of energy when they came out of the locker room for the second half.

"Yeah I mean they came out with a lot of energy and we didn't, and I'll take that on me," he said. "We obviously won the game, so we're happy about it, but we've got to finish better."

Moore noted some ways Wolverines QB Alex Orji could have played better, but said the whole team needs to regroup.

"We've got to keep the drawing board going, and keep rolling," Moore said.

That's another wake-up call for a Michigan team that should be awake after getting waxed by Texas a few weeks back. The Wolverines will be on the road next week when they face the Washington Huskies.