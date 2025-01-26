Shedeur Sanders Sends Stern Message To Haters Who Think Deion Sanders Is Too Involved In His Life

Shedeur Sanders could be the first pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. At worst, he'll be the second quarterback to have his name called this April. Throughout his journey to reach this point, his father has largely been by his side both on and off the football field having coached him for the majority of his high school playing days and his time playing at Jackson State and Colorado.

Given that Deion Sanders is the owner of a gold jacket and happens to have a very loud personality - he didn't earn the nickname ‘Primetime’ for nothing - some have criticized his involvement in Shedeur's career up to this point and the hand he may play in his professional career moving forward.

In reality, there are parents of other players in this year's NFL Draft and NFL Drafts of the past who were far more involved and controlling than Deion could ever imagine being, but with the spotlight comes greater criticism.

Shedeur is well aware of the idea that his father is too involved, but when asked about it at the East-West Shrine Bowl over the weekend, he sent a stern and genuine message to that group of folks.

"I didn't know your parents being involved and wanting the best for you is a problem," Shedeur told the media. "I think as parents, each and every one would want the best for their kids. The fact that he has the opportunity to do that for me and he has the best quarterback in the country, he's supposed to do that."

Is it a confident answer from Sheduer? Sure, but any player who has ever had any success at the NFL has oozed confidence.

Shedeur also shared a life lesson that Deion instilled in him and his siblings over the years.

"He made sure we understand, 'we have a nice house, but this is all my stuff. This isn't your stuff.' We inherited that mindset," Shedeur said. "In any situation, we're comfortable wherever we're at," Shedeur continued.

Regardless of which team calls Shedeur's name at the NFL Draft this April, the first headline to come will almost certainly involve Deion's potential involvement on day one. With that will come some negative messaging, but both Sanders in this case are more than comfortable in that sort of setting.