Shedeur Sanders Crushed For Immature Behavior Caught On Video

Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders is getting crushed for his behavior after beating Colorado State.

The Buffaloes hammered the Rams 28-9 this past Saturday, and there was a little extra drama surrounding the game after old comments from CSU QB Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi resurfaced.

Prior to the season starting, Fowler-Nicolosi weighed in on the overtime thriller last year against CU, and stated the following:

"They came out with that attitude and thought it was going to be a cakewalk. They saw the reports, 27.5 points, or whatever it was, and they got a rude awakening real quick. And I think it goes to show that the hype, the media train, all that, it only gets you so far. At the end of the day, you have to line up 11 guys against our 11 guys, and we’ll find out who wants it more, and we’ll see how far Instagram followers gets them."

Those comments apparently were the motive for Sanders refusing to shake Fowler-Nicolosi's hand after the game.

You can watch the moment unfold below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Fans crush Shedeur Sanders.

Shaking hands with an opponent is sportsmanship 101. It's the most basic level of what's expected after a game. Whether you win or lose, you should always be willing to shake a man's hand after some great competition.

That's not what happened with Shedeur, and fans were quick to let him have it. Check out some reactions below.

It turns out that Colorado isn't much different in victory than it is in defeat. Shedeur Sanders threw his offensive line under the bus after losing to Nebraska and then refused to shake CSU's QB's hand after winning this past weekend.

It's almost like there's drama and distractions with the program no matter the outcome on the field. At this point, it's just become the norm.

What do you think of Shedeur refusing to shake Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi's hand? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.