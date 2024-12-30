She Said Yes! Commanders Safety Jeremy Reaves Proposes To Girlfriend Mikaela Worley After OT Win

The Washington Commanders secured a playoff-clinching win Sunday night against the Atlanta Falcons, but safety Jeremy Reaves scored the biggest win of the evening.

Thanks to a touchdown catch from Zach Ertz in overtime, the Commanders secured their first trip to the playoffs since 2020. The Falcons had a chance to win the game with a 56-yard field goal , but Riley Patterson missed it, and Jayden Daniels led Washington down the field for the game-winning score.

While an overtime win and a playoff berth would usually be considered the best parts of the evening, that wasn’t the case on this Sunday night.

After the game, Reaves found his girlfriend, Mikaela Worley, and brought her onto the field with her, which is what most football players do. But this time around, Reeves had a special surprise for his lady friend. Once she was safely on the turf, he dropped down to one knee and asked her to be his wife.

She said yes.

Most football players kneel in victory formation to win a game, Reaves did it to win the biggest prize of his life. If that doesn’t bring a tear of joy to your eye, I don’t know what will.

Reaves was thankful that Daniels and the offense were able to clinch the game late, because if the Commanders lost, he likely wouldn’t have asked the question.

"I hate losing, so there's no way I could have done that in the right spirit after a loss," Reaves said . "That thing was burning a hole in my pocket."

Some of Reaves’ teammates mobbed him and Worley after the precious moment, which is textbook bro code.

What a night to be a Commanders fan. Congratulations to the happy couple, that is a moment they’ll never forget.