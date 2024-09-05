Shawne Merriman Narrates Electric Los Angeles Chargers Hype Video

Ah, September. The month when every NFL fan believes, "This is the year!" Of course, reality usually sets in by November for the majority of fans.

That's especially true for fans of the Los Angeles Chargers. Despite joining the NFL for its inaugural season in 1970, the Chargers have never won the Super Bowl.

In fact, in over 50 seasons, the team has only reached the Super Bowl once. They lost to the San Francisco 49ers in 1995.

Yet, every year, the Chargers are frequently one of the most-hyped teams in the league.

And, every year, the Chargers fail to do much of anything in the postseason. They've won only five playoff games since 1994.

But here we are, in September, and the Los Angeles Chargers are FIRED UP!

To be fair, they now have a top-tier coach in Jim Harbaugh, who led the 49ers to three-straight NFC Championships and one Super Bowl loss from 2011-13.

Plus, they have a franchise quarterback in Justin Herbert.

So, here we are. Chargers fans are thinking, once again, "THIS IS OUR YEAR!"

To kick off the season, the team brought former star defender Shawne Merriman in to narrate a hype video.

I have to be honest: the video is pretty awesome. I'm not a Chargers fan, but I'm suddenly buying in.

Who's ready to run through a wall!? I sure am!

September is just such a great month to be a Chargers fan.

I can't wait to watch this video again in January and see how it's aged.

Stay tuned.