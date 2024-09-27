Shaq Reveals $1,000 A Day Amazon Habit, Just Bought Green Laser Pointers

Like it or not, Amazon is a necessary part of most of our lives. It's just too damn easy to order a case of water, a pack of guitar strings, and some toilet paper with just a few taps and have it delivered to your door in just a few hours.

So, it should come as no surprise that Shaquille O'Neal is a big Amazon guy, and he recently talked about how much he spends on average while perusing Jeff Bezos' online retailer.

After being asked by Page Six what the last thing he purchased on Amazon was, Shaq copped to dropping a grand every day.

"Oh, I purchase $1,000 on Amazon every day," he said.

The incredulous interviewer was just as shocked as the rest of us and asked for clarification.

"$1,000 a day," the NBA great confirmed. "The last thing I bought was green laser pointers."

Now that I get. Laser pointers are pretty great. You can make your dog chase them… point at stuff…

But why green? Why not red? It had to be green laser pointers.

Intriguing… kind of.

I know Shaq has the kind of money that allows him to drop that much on Amazon. I'm sure he barely notices it. I saw his house on MTV Cribs back in the day. Those Superman beds don't come cheap.

But if you think about it, it would be hard to keep that habit up.

Sure, at first you'd buy expensive stuff. TVs, game systems, and so on and so forth. However, eventually, you would look around and not have any idea what you need anymore. Then you'd just start buying things you don't even need to keep the habit going.

"I.. uh… I guess I could buy paper towels?"

So, yeah, I think that's some impressive consumerism from Shaq.