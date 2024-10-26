Shaq Mocks The WNBA Right To Angel Reese's Face With Brutal Comparison

Shaquille O'Neal sat down with Angel Reese on her Unapologetically Angel podcast this week – who knew!? – and gave her some cold truths, and some even better advice, for three straight minutes about the WNBA's level of play.

And Reese … was having NONE of it. None. Zero. Zilch. Piss off, Shaq! We're just fine. Thank you very much.

For starters, Shaq called watching the WNBA without players like Reese and Caitlin Clark on the floor "like watching a high school" game, which was hilarious. True, and hilarious. And not even a good high school game, if we're being honest.

I covered high school sports in Florida for years – including a state champion basketball team. Not a small school. A giant school. It was a much better game than anything I saw in the WNBA this season.

But Shaq, to his credit, didn't just to Reese with insults. He came up with some solid solutions – like lowering the basket just a touch, so players could dunk.

Reese, who would be one of the main beneficiaries of such a move, was so offended by this take that you would've thought Shaq kicked her in the teeth.

Seriously:

Is Shaq right on this one?

Yeah, the whole thing is hilarious. Shaq is a funny dude to begin with, mainly because he's just so blunt. He and Charles Barkley both don't mince words, which makes their interactions with other humans all the better.

Do we agree with the big man on this one? I'll be honest, I'm not sure if I do. Would watching a pretty girl dunk – his words, not mine! – make you more inclined to watch a WNBA game? I mean, I just don't know that it would do it for me.

Now, maybe allowing them to dunk – and this applies to Angel, too – would make them less likely to miss easy layups and, in turn, get mocked on social media.

That would certainly help, right!?

Yeah, I mean – lowering those bad boys just a hair couldn't hurt. Just could not hurt. One man's opinion, though. Well, two. Me and Shaq.

Apparently not Angel, though. She wasn't having any of it.

Oh well.

It is called "Unapologetically Angel," after all.