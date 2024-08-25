Shaq Didn't Sound Impressed By Team USA Basketball Olympic Performance

LeBron James and Team USA Basketball wanted to put on a historic run to the gold medal at the Paris Summer Olympic Games. But the journey to gold proved to be far more challenging than James and his team had expected.

A close exhibition game against South Sudan prompted some concern about the team's ability to reach the finale. Team USA also stumbled in the semifinals against Serbia, needing a historic comeback to survive.

NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal gave his thoughts on the recent Olympic Games and admitted that he wasn't particularly impressed by the significantly flawed Team USA squad.

"I’m not even paying attention to the Olympics," said O'Neal "… I have a dominant personality. I don’t care how you are, whatever, my cousin Kenny just had this argument upstairs. My cousin said, ‘The world is getting close’ but I don’t think it is. The fact that (USA Basketball won) 97-95, you only beat South Sudan by one. Come on, bro. That’s never supposed to happen."

Expectations weighed heavy on this year's Team USA roster. After winning the first four games by an average of 24.8 points, James and company stumbled in their rematch against Serbia in the semifinal, chasing a double-digit deficit in the fourth quarter until Steph Curry and Kevin Durant turned on the scoring.

Grouping these Olympic Games into his farewell tour, LeBron James wanted to settle for nothing less than gold. He assembled a roster that garnered early comparisons to the 1992 Dream Team, though this iteration of the national team proved to be not as dominant. Time will soon tell where this squad ranks in the pantheon of Team USA Basketball.

