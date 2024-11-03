Shane Beamer, South Carolina Players Sing Fantasia In Electric Celebration After Upsetting Texas A&M

Shane Beamer had himself a Saturday. Not only did he coach his South Carolina Gamecocks to a blowout, upset victory over Texas A&M in front of a home crowd, but he also pulled off one of the coolest postgame celebrations you'll ever see with his players and his wife.

Beamer, with a giant Gamecock necklace around his neck, huddled his players around in the taem's locker room and called his wife into the middle of the circle. He then explained that he was going to need help singing a song for his wife's upcoming birthday before explaining that it wasn't going to be ‘Happy Birthday.’

Seconds later, he shouted "hit it" and none other than the classic banger ‘When I See U’ by Fantasia came on the loudspeaker. After a couple of awkward claps and jumps, Beamer found the beat and belted lyrics to the song with the help of his players.

The entire video is an absolute must-watch.

It's been a very interesting year for the South Carolina football team this season. While the team is 5-3, two of those three losses came by a combined five points courtesy of a 27-25 loss at Alabama and a 36-33 loss at home to LSU.

Many circled this Saturday's contest against A&M as the perfect spot for South Carolina to get its biggest win of the season with the Aggies just a week removed from beating LSU, and the Gamecocks delivered in the former of a 44-20 drumming.

While the College Football Playoff is out of reach for Beamer and the Gamecocks, the team can still pull off a pretty special season with games against Vanderbilt, Missouri, and Wofford left on the slate before closing out the season at Clemson on November 30 in a game that could have major implications.