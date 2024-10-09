Shane Beamer Tells South Carolina Player To Leave Program After Requesting Redshirt

South Carolina has lost linebacker Bangally Kamara for the rest of the season. Not because of any type of injury, but because head coach Shane Beamer essentially told him to kick rocks.

Kamara had received a boost in playtime over the last few games for the Gamecocks and recorded a total of nine tackles through five games this season. Despite finding a clear role within the defensive rotation, he reportedly approached Beamer following the team's loss to Ole Miss this weekend and asked him for a redshirt.

Players, even ones seeing the field, asking for redshift request a few games into the season has become a new trend in college football with those players looking to preserve transfer eligibility if things go South at their current school.

Beamer, fully aware of Kamara's intentions, did not sugarcoat the situation when asked about it during his weekly press conference.

He came in my office and told me he was redshirting. I told him that’s not quite how this works," Beamer said. "We can have a discussion about his role… We went back and forth a little bit.

"My job is to do what’s best for the team. What was best for the team in my mind is ‘Gally continuing to play and help us try to go beat Alabama this weekend. He didn’t quite feel the same way," Beamer continued. "In the end, I made the decision for him that it was probably best to move on."

On the one hand, Beamer just lost a linebacker who was very much contributing to his team, but on the other, he stood on business and sent a clear message to the rest of his team that culture and intention matter. Kamara has since entered the transfer portal.

This type of situation perfectly encapsulates college football in 2024, and you better believe these exact same situations are presenting themselves week after week in just about every locker room around the country.