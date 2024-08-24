Shake 'N Bake: Chaplain Delivers Instant Classic Invocation At Daytona

The invocation is a unique part of NASCAR and we may have had a first-ballot Hall of Fame-level one on Saturday night ahead of the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona.

It's the penultimate race of the NASCAR Cup Series regular season which means that a lot of teams are going to have to take some serious risks to either win or score enough points to eke their way into the Playoffs.

That's nerve-wracking, but fortunately, Advent Health chaplain Mack Vendome cut the tension a bit with what was easily the most entertaining invocation this year, and maybe of the last several years.

Dear God, as we are gathered here this evening to celebrate these gentlemen, shake 'n bake like Ricky Bobby," Vendome began.

Our guy Mack Vendome could have said "Amen" and dropped the mic right then and there and he would've earned his place among NASCAR's greatest invocations (which would be an interesting compilation tape if those were still a thing).

"Help us to remember we also have a race that we must run," he continued. "Help us to also shake ‘n bake stress, some days depressed help us to remember us to remember we are blessed. We must shake ’n bake. Heartache, heartbreak you have used it all for our breakthrough. Help us to shake 'n bake.

"And on the days where it's hard to get out of bed, help us to remember those famous and faithful words, ‘Boogity, boogity, boogity; let’s go racing."

"For your glory, by your grace. In Jesus' name, I pray and all of God's children say, Amen."

I think we may have just found our full-time invocation guy. Mack Vendome hit an absolute home run.

However, it got a lot of people wondering if it could top what was to this point the greatest invocation ever courtesy of Pastor Joe Nelms.

I think I have to give Nelms the edge, but what a showing from Vendome.