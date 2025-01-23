Outgoing PGA CEO Sheds New Light On Decision To Move PGA Championship From Trump Course

Seth Waugh recently stepped down as CEO of the PGA of America after six years. While six years may not seem like too long a tenure, he experienced quite an unprecedented run of circumstances while in the role.

Not long after being named to the position in 2018, the entire world, including golf courses across the globe, shut down due to the pandemic. At the same time, the Saudis were busy creating LIV Golf, and Waugh found himself in charge of one of the game's governing bodies in the most divisive period in the history of professional golf.

Overseeing the operations of PGA Championships and Ryder Cups probably felt like a break compared to other happenings around the world of golf for Waugh.

While a virus shutting down the world and the creation of LIV Golf were two things very much out of his control, one event during his tenure as PGA CEO certainly was, and it's one many golf fans will remember him most for.

On Jan. 11, 2021, the PGA of America announced that it would be moving the 2022 PGA Championship from Trump National Golf Club Bedminster set for May 2022 as a reaction to the storming of the Capitol that took place five days prior to the announcement.

The PGA's announcement explained that the board of directors "voted tonight to exercise the right to terminate the agreement to play the 2022 PGA Championship at Trump Bedminster."

"It has become clear that conducting the PGA Championship at Trump Bedminster would be detrimental to the PGA of America brand and would put at risk the PGA's ability to deliver on many programs and sustain the longevity of our mission."

The PGA of America coming to such a quick decision for a major championship well over a year away understandably caught the attention of the golf world, and didn't sit well with conservatives nor the regular crowd who hates seeing politics mixed with sports.

Waugh recently sat down with Golfweek's Eamon Lynch, who not only despises Trump but hates the fact that he even plays golf, and shared some new information about moving the 2022 PGA Championship from Trump's course.

"It was a really hard decision but something we had to do at the time. It would have been a really difficult environment to operate a championship in. I feel good about the process of how we did it and my own personal interaction with the president," Waugh told Lynch in a lengthy Q&A, before explaining he went and visited with Trump and spoke to him before the tournament began.

"I've known him for a very long time. I have a lot of respect for him. I’d talked throughout his presidency about some of it and personally wanted to deal with the aftermath of it. So I went and saw him. We shook hands. On the first day at Southern Hills, I called him on the way to the golf course at 7:30 in the morning. He picked up. He was not happy and expressed that, but at the end of the call, he said, ‘Well, you're a good man.’ And I said, ‘Look, I'm sorry it came to this.'"

It sounds as if Waugh wasn't 100% sold on the idea of moving the tournament from Trump Bedminster to Southern Hills in Oklahoma, but the board had different thoughts.

Thankfully, the tournament was moved. There is no telling how big a stain tens and tens of potential protesters outside of Bedminster could have left on professional golf.

That's sarcasm if you can't pick up on that sort of thing.