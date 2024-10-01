Sergio Perez Denies Retirement Rumor With 'Wolf Of Wall Street" Clip

It always seems like a good time for rumors to start popping up in Formula 1 is whenever there's an extended break, and with about a month between the Singapore Grand Prix and the United States Grand Prix, one of the biggest rumors was that Red Bull and Sergio Perez planned to announce the Mexican driver's retirement at his home race later this month.

However, the man himself has made it clear as day that it's not happening.

According to Sports Illustrated, F1 journalist Joe Saward reported on the rumor which was allegedly floating around the paddock in Singapore.

"One interesting rumor in Singapore was that Perez and Red Bull have worked out a plan that will see him announce his retirement in Mexico, giving him a more gentle exit than being fired and will be less painful for Red Bull sales in the Americas," Saward wrote.

I mean, it's far from an outlandish rumor. Perez has a deal with Red Bull through the 2025 season, but it would serve as a way for Perez to hop out of his Red Bull seat and "retire." Perez doesn't suffer the same undignified fate that Daniel Ricciardo recently did, and Red Bull can move on.

However, given Red Bull's track record of mercilessly firing and demoting drivers, it doesn't seem like they'd think twice about giving someone the ax.

However, this rumor was proven false about as quickly and succinctly as possible: with Perez himself posting a clip of Leonardo DiCaprio from The Wolf of Wall Street.



Well… that sure makes it seem like Checo plans to stay with the team for the time being.

I think that's the right call, especially after Red Bull's car has suddenly become the second and sometimes third fastest car on the grid. Sure, Checo struggled through the late spring and early summer, but now Verstappen is having similar issues.

Perez has performed better as of late, and having a consistent driver in the car should be helpful as they try to solve the puzzle that is the RB20.