SEC Adds Football Injury Reports, And That Is Great For "Outside Entities" (Gambling)

The SEC announced Thursday that it will now require schools to file injury reports three days prior to any conference game.

Under the new system, schools must designate players as "available," "probable," "questionable," "doubtful," or "out" during the week. The list will be revised on game day when players must be designated as "available," "game time decision," or "out."

"This availability reporting policy is intended to reduce pressure from outside entities seeking participation information and represents a commitment of our 16 institutions to provide enhanced transparency to support efforts to protect our student-athletes and the integrity of competition," commissioner Greg Sankey said.

Schools that do not provide accurate or timely information will face potential penalties ranging from a $25,000 fine for a first offense to $100,000 for a third and further offenses in football, and a maximum of $15,000 to $25,000 in men’s and women’s basketball and baseball.

It’s absolutely fantastic that conferences are doing this. The Big Ten got the ball rolling last season and the MAC followed suit when it announced earlier in the offseason that it now requires reports as well.

Why has this become a trend? It’s pretty simple … and Sankey subtly references it in his quote. "Outside entities seeking participation information" can more succinctly be regarded as "gambling entities." That will never be specially stated by anybody in his position. That’s what’s going on, though.

Read more college football news from OutKick.

The rise of legalized sports betting has transformed several aspects of not only college football, but American sports in general. The new reporting structure is just another way to ensure that all games are being played fairly.

Sportsbooks essentially act as police for game integrity. If a bookmaker notices unusual betting, it has the ability to shut things down in a hurry. That’s a big reason why former Alabama baseball coach Brian Bohannon was fired in 2023, and how an investigation into college athletics integrity involving schools in the state of Iowa kicked into high gear.

When sports gambling became legal outside the state of Nevada, it seemed like it could lead to more fixed games. Instead, it has enhanced the integrity of sports across the country. The SEC’s new policy is just more proof.