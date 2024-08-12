ESPN Releases New Intro Music For SEC Network And We Are Definitely Going To Miss The CBS Theme

I would imagine fans of SEC football are going to need more time to get over the loss of the iconic intro music played before every game on CBS for the past two decades. Judging by the responses to the new songs for their debut on ABC, it might take longer than expected.

With Disney now owning the rights to the entire SEC catalog of events for the foreseeable future, it's up to network executives to pick out the best song that would set the stage for the action to come.

Coming off one of the best openers in college football history, obviously ESPN had some big shoes to fill, and I'll give them credit for trying. But having a remixed version of Lenny Kravitz's song ‘I Wanna Get Away’ was not what I had in mind when trying to promote the SEC on ABC.

Don't get me wrong, the visuals are spectacular, and ESPN has not lost its fastball when putting together an intro package for some of the biggest sporting events in the country. But, I thought this one fell a little flat, given what Dieny has done in the past with its musical intros.

Update: According to ESPN PR, this song from Lenny Kravitz is part of a marketing campaign for the SEC on ABC, and the updated song will be released on August 31st.

Hopefully, fans will enjoy it better than this version.

I still believe ‘Walk On Water’ by Thirty Seconds To Mars was one of the best intro songs that ESPN has put together with college football.

So, my bar was a little high, and so were the fans of SEC football. No, I'm not saying everyone should agree with my take on TSTM, but coming off years of the iconic CBS intro, there's still time to fix it. I'm kidding of course, maybe.

SEC Network Goes With Luke Combs For Football Intro

God bless country music and SEC football, as some would say in the south. Aside from what ABC is doing with its prime-time and afternoon theme songs, the SEC Network went a different route with Luke Combs

In a collaborative effort with Combs and ESPN, the network will use a cover of Tom Petty's 'Runnin' Down a Dream' for its intro for college football games on the SEC Network this season. I actually like the version, but Luke Combs should stick to covering Tracy Chapman songs, and not Tom Petty.

As for the iconic ‘SEC on CBS’ intro, well, that has now been passed off to the Big Ten to enjoy.

Cherish it, Big Ten fans. Soak it in every Saturday afternoon this season, because you're lucky enough to now get to experience the theme song to many stories of football in the fall.

Now that the season is pretty much here, I hope SEC fans are ready for the combination of Lenny Kravitz and Luke Combs.