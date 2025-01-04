Seahawks Prank Byron Murphy II With Fake $156K Dinner Bill... But It Was Still An Incredibly Expensive Meal

While there are plenty of players getting paid in the NFL that's not the case for everyone, especially a lot of rookies, and the Seattle Seahawks decided to have a bit of fun with one of their rookies by making him think he had to pony up enough to buy a studio apartment in some cities on a single dinner.

Rookie dinners where teams go to an expensive restaurant and run up a crazy tab for the rookies to pay for aren't unusual in the NFL or even across all sports for that matter.

A video started making the rounds that showed Seattle cornerback Byron Murphy II being handed a receipt with a wallet-hurting total of $155,788.77.

Fortunately for him, that was a goof. The bad news, the meal was still $38,015.82.

I mean, the best way to find out that you'll be paying nearly $40,000 is moments after thinking that you're going to be paying $155,000, so, in a way, they did him a bit of a favor.

I have a hard time wrapping my head around how one even runs up a bill that high, but the Seahawks are pros. According to Yahoo Sports, one of the items on the list included some pricey booze, namely $9,600 for eight pours of D'Usse 1969 cognac and $8,050 for 23 pours of Louis XIII cognac.

There were also some A5 Wagyu teaks (that's good eating, I'd be happy with 1A) and it wouldn't be a rich guy meal without dumping some fish eggs down your gullet, or as the hoity-toity folks call it, "caviar."

Murphy is on a rookie deal with $16 million, so while I'm sure he would have preferred swinging by White Castle and picking up some Crave Cases for the fellas, he can handle a meal that costs as much as an Audi A3, but it still has to sting a little bit.