Seahawks Player Voices Serious Disappointment Over 'Snub' From NFL Pro Bowl Roster

Seattle Seahawks DT Leonard Williams' best was not enough.

Williams, a 10-year NFL vet, was ‘snubbed’ from the 2025 Pro Bowl roster, leaving the 310-lb. defensive tackle "disappointed."

Interior linemen Vita Vea, Dexter Lawrence and Jalen Carter made the roster over Williams, which isn't drawing too many complaints from NFL fans. It's a good rundown of DTs.

"It's pretty disappointing, if I'm being honest," Williams told the media on Thursday. The NFL's Pro Bowl selections were revealed earlier in the day.

Williams has been disruptive all season. His nine sacks put him in the elite category of DTs selected to represent the NFC, adding 15 tackles for a loss and 26 QB hits to his stat sheet.

"I feel like I definitely deserved it this year, but I'm happy for the guys that made it," Williams added. "They equally deserved it. That's why they're in the Pro Bowl."

The USC product has led an interesting career. Williams was a top-10 pick for the Jets and played his way to a Pro Bowl selection in 2016. He ultimately fizzled out in New York and was traded to the other NY franchise, the Giants, where Williams led a strong career. Needing to save money last season, the New York Giants traded Williams to Seattle.

With his Pro Bowl-level season in 2024, Williams is paying dividends for the Seahawks.

Leonard Williams' teammate in Seattle, cornerback Devon Witherspoon, was announced as a Pro Bowl pick.

Seattle's QB, Geno Smith, responded to Williams' snubbing on Thursday.

"I don't understand that one," Smith said (via ESPN).

"Well, I do understand it. I've been in Seattle long enough to know there's some type of bias. I feel that way, honestly. There's a lot of players that have been snubbed from a lot of things here. It's unfortunate for guys like Leo, who has had a tremendous season. The guy had a pick-six at D-tackle. He's been wrecking games. If you turn on the tape, there's no way this guy's not an All-Pro, Pro Bowler."

