Scottie Scheffler Talks Some Trash As Team USA Dominates Presidents Cup

The 2024 Presidents Cup is underway at Royal Montreal Golf Club in Canada, and Scottie Scheffler led the United States Team to a dominant start.

Team USA won all five matchups over the International Team, with three of the five matches finishing one up to the US. The other two weren't so close; a 2&1 win for Sam Burns and Patrick Cantlay over Corey Conners and Hideki Matsuyama while Scheffler and Russell Henley easily handled Tom Kim and Sungjae Im 3&2.

The results aren't that surprising; the US team was a heavy favorite entering the tournament and have the top two players in the world on its side with Xander Schauffele and Scheffler. But what was fun, and a bit surprising, to see was how much the Presidents Cup means to the competitors.

The Presidents Cup is hardly The Ryder Cup, but emotions still ran high early on in Round One. Tom Kim drained a long putt on the eighth hole with his team down two. Kim was understandably fired up, celebrating and roaring "come on" to his teammate and the crowd. He was playing against the best in the world though. And Scottie Scheffler immediately answered with a 27-foot birdie make of his own.

Scheffler turned to Kim before the putt even dropped, and could be heard yelling "What's that?! Let's go!" while looking right at Kim.

Presidents Cup Off To A Great Start For US Team After Round One

Scheffler and Kim are good friends and practice partners, so there's clearly no ill will. But for the lesser of the two international golf team tournaments, it was still great to see that much emotion from the players involved.

Keegan Bradley walked it off for the US on the final hole of the day, turning to his celebrating teammates gathered around the green.

Friday's Round Two will have five more foursome matches, with pairings announced late Thursday afternoon.

Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele vs. Hideki Matsuyama and Sungjae Im

Adam Scott and Taylor Pendrith vs. Sahith Theegala and Collin Morkikawa

Max Homa and Brian Harman vs. Christiaan Bezuidenhout and Jason Day

Wyndham Clark and Tony Finau vs. Corey Conners and Mackenzie Hughes

Scottie Scheffler and Russell Henley vs. Si Woo Kim and Beyong Hun An

The tournament is far from over, but the US literally could not be in a better position to win their 10th Presidents Cup in a row and 13th out of 15 events.