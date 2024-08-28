Scottie Scheffler Explains The One Thing That Has 'Frustrated' Him During His Phenomenal Season

Scottie Scheffler has put together one of the best seasons we've seen on the PGA Tour in decades, but admitted that one thing away from the golf course has started to frustrated him a bit as the 2024 campaign wraps up this weekend at the Tour Championship.

It's hard to imagine anything - literally anything - would get under your skin if you'd won six times on Tour, put a second green jacket in your closet, and picked up an Olympic gold medal in a calendar year, but Scheffler is human, despite his play mirroring a robot throughout the year.

It's hard to imagine that there is another player even in the conversation for PGA Tour Player of the Year, but with Xander Schauffele winning two major championships this year compared to Scheffler's one has both the media and fans debating who deserves the honors this season. If Schauffele goes on to win the Tour Championship this weekend more fuel will be added to that fire as well.

Just about every player on Tour has been asked to share who they think has had the better season. As expected, some have sided with Schauffele and his two majors while others give the nod to Scheffler, his six wins, and a shiny gold medal.

The debate itself has started to frustrate Scheffler, and he admitted as much ahead of the Tour Championship.

"I think sometimes I get a touch frustrated with the questions people ask," Scheffler said. "Like, oh, whose year would you rather have? Would you rather have Xander’s year or Scottie’s year? It’s like, can’t we just enjoy some great golf that’s been played this year?"

"You had a guy win multiple major championships and you had a season like mine where I was able to win a good amount of times. I think it’s one of those things where we should just sit back and enjoy it.

"I’m just grateful for the year that I’ve had and I’m grateful for Xander’s year."

While it's understandable that the back-and-forth, outside noise has started to get to Scheffler a bit, but he's also more than aware enough to realize that debates like this are just part of sport. It's especially part of the conversation in golf where debate isn't exactly common, so when there is an opportunity for fans and the media to stir things up, well, they're going to.

As for my vote that you're all anxiously awaiting to hear about, the POY is Scheffler's to lose at this point. A Schauffele win at East Lake on Sunday would make things very, very interesting, but there isn't a scenario the Tour isn't going to hand out the award to the player who has four more wins than the next-best player.