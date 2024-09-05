Scottie Scheffler's Caddie Ted Scott Fires Back At Social Media Troll Who Claims His Job Is Easy

Scottie Scheffler's caddie, Ted Scott, seems to be one of the nicest people, not only in golf, but in sports in general. We're talking about a man who has a ‘Sunday Sermon’ series on his Instagram where he speaks about his Christian faith before final rounds on the PGA Tour, which have been mighty kind to the Scheffler-Scott duo in 2024.

Scott is still human, however, and one troll on social media managed to get under his skin a bit when they shared a thoughtless comment about caddying in general.

The exchange started when Kip Henly, a veteran caddie on the PGA Tour, shared a hilarious post on X, formerly Twitter, saying that he'd pay $1.5 million to be Scott's caddie next season. With Scheffler earning over $62 million on the course alone this season, Scott likely earned well over $6 million himself caddying for the No. 1 player in the world.

One user chimed in on Henley's post saying that there are 10 million people in the United States that could do Scott's job. Scott wasn't having it.

While there are certainly 10 million-plus people who could simply carry Scheffler's golf bag for him every week, Scheffler has mentioned on countless occasions just how important Scott is to his process on the golf course. Not only do Scott and Scheffler have faith in common, they've very much developed into the best team in professional golf, and there is quite a gap between them and the next best duo in the game.

Before joining forces with Scheffler, Scott was the longtime caddie of Bubba Watson and was on the lefty's bag during for both of his Masters wins earlier in his career. Scott has since been a part of the winning team in two of the last three Masters with Scheffler adding multiple green jackets to his wardrobe.