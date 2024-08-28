The Hat Scottie Scheffler Wore On Day Of His Arrest Sells For Absurd Amount Of Money At Auction

The year 2024 in the golf world will be remembered as the one Scottie Scheffler dominated, and also the one where he was arrested at the PGA Championship. Scheffler being handcuffed and thrown in a jail cell is the most stunning golf-related story of the 21st century that doesn't involve Tiger Woods and a moment that will be intertwined with Scheffler for the remainder of his career.

One golf fan who happens to have some extra spending money will also never forget the day after buying a piece of Scheffler memorabilia tied to the now-infamous day at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville.

Hours after he was arrested in the early morning hours ahead of Friday's second round, Scheffler was bailed out of jail and was able to make his tee time. Scheffler arrived to the first tee wearing a standard white Nike hat, and after the round, he signed it and apparently donated it to an auction site called BidPal.

The hat - which retails for around $22 - went on to sell for $2,375.

"A unique piece of sports history you won't find anywhere else! Olympic Gold Medalist Scottie Scheffler autographed hat, which he wore during the second round of the PGA Championship at Valhalla on May 17, 2024 (a day which is now infamous)," the listing read.



"Also includes a sleeve of three balls each signed by Scottie Scheffler for you to keep for yourself or share with friends."

According to the listing, certification for the signed hat and golf balls will be provided by Scheffler's manager.

There is no denying that the signed hat is an all-time great piece of sports memorabilia. We're talking about a hat signed by the No. 1 player in the world who was arrested hours before his tee time in a major championship; it's an instant conversation starter.

The only issue, if you can even call it that, is that there are likely plenty, maybe dozens, of white Nike hats signed by Scheffler in the exact same manner. The hat from his arrest day is certainly a one-of-one, but that note of authenticity is an absolute must-have.