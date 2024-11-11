Scorned MLB Player Arrested For Gun-Related Scene

Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco was arrested in the Dominican Republic on Sunday after police responded to an altercation involving firearms, which involved Franco, a woman, and another man in a parking lot.

In his latest bit of headline trouble, Franco began arguing with another man over the same woman before the men allegedly drew firearms.

Two guns were recovered at the scene in San Juan de la Maguana, though the D.R. policeman's statement did not explicitly state whether one of them belonged to Franco. No details were provided on potential injuries.

The disgraced MLB player cannot return to America but is permitted to travel within the Dominican Republic and, if he has proper documentation, carry a weapon.

Franco, a 2023 MLB All-Star, was ordered to return to the Dominican Republic after rumors of an alleged relationship with a 14-year-old girl in his home country escalated into charges of sexual abuse and human trafficking.

Franco was accused of fostering a relationship with the underage girl and paying off the mother through money and more assets while he was playing in America. Franco has been married to a different woman since 2021 and has two children.

The 23-year-old is currently on indefinite administrative leave. Franco has been on leave since Aug. 2023 and is set to stand trial regarding his damning charges on Dec. 12.

Wander could face a maximum of 20 years behind bars if convicted.

The Santa Domingo Prosecutor's Office arrested Franco in January 2024 for failing to attend a meeting. Raids were conducted on Franco's homes in the Dominican Republic in December.

Franco signed an 11-year, $182 million deal with Tampa Bay in 2022.



