Sauce Gardner Just Learned That They Drive On The Other Side Of The Road In The UK

The NFL will play the second game of its international slate this weekend when the New York Jets and the surprisingly surging Minnesota Vikings square off in London. And Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner has just learned something about the United Kingdom that I thought was common knowledge: that they drive on the other side of the road.

Unfortunately, it sounds like Sauce didn't learn this in the most pleasant way, either.

The Jets and Vikings are playing at the Northumberland Development Project, which is home to English Premier League team Tottenham Hotspur.

On Friday, Gardner was asked what he thought about England — which has really turned into the NFL's home away from home over the years, and he revealed that he didn't know which side of the road they drove on over there until he got on the team bus, and thought they were about to get into an accident.

Alright, I've heard enough: I think we need a Sauce Gardner travel series as soon as humanly possible.

I don't know if you're familiar with the series An Idiot Abroad, but it was a British series where Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant sent their pal Karl Pilkington to places he knew nothing about, and then just let the magic unfold.

I submit for your approval a similar series, but with Sauce in place of that loveable, round-headed buffoon, Karl Pilkington.

Look, let's be real about it; there's a lot of crap on TV and this idea is at least a bit less crappy than the crappiest thing currently on TV, so…

Maybe Sauce can do a little sightseeing once he's done with work because he's going to have his handful on Sunday. He'll be up against Vikings star Justin Jefferson, who Gardner himself called "an extreme challenge" and "the No. 1 receiver" in the league, per the Jets website.