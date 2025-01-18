Saquon Barkley Gets Cold-Weather Tips From An Eagles Great

The Philadelphia Eagles and Los Angeles Rams are gearing up for a Divisional Round matchup on Sunday. Weather for the game is forecast to be cold and possibly even snowy in the City of Brotherly Love.

Playing a game in frigid conditions can be a whole other ball game, so Eagles running back Saquon Barkley has decided to get some pointers — even though he has played his entire NFL and collegiate career in places that can get cold — from a franchise great.

Barkley told the media that he has been doing his homework and watching highlights of Eagles all-time rushing leader LeSean McCoy — the pride of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania — who had some legendary games in adverse conditions.

"Watching Shady, his highlights, probably one of his most memorable games," Barkley said, alluding to a snowy 2013 game McCoy played in against the Detroit Lions. "He had another one in Buffalo too, where he played in a snow game."

It's cool to see Barkley digging in and focusing on these details. Almost seems like this guy was destined to be an Eagle… sorry Giants fans.

"I’m definitely going to call Shady just in case we do get some snow and see what he did," Barkley added. "It don’t make sense how he was able to cut in that snow. You could just see he was on a whole different level."

That's a nice little secret weapon to have in your back pocket, isn't it? A little insight from a franchise great who excelled under these exact circumstances.

The Eagles and Rams game gets underway on Sunday afternoon, and I know I'm hoping for some snow. I always am. I like a nice, sloppy, slushy football game.

If that happens, we'll see if that phone call Barkley had with Shady proves to be a difference-maker.