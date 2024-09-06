Saquon Barkley Arrives For His Eagles Regular Season Debut In Interesting Getup

There are countless storylines going into Friday night's game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Green Bay Packers in Sao Paulo. From the fact that it's the first time the NFL has traveled to Brazil — which has coincidentally banned an American social media company from operating within its borders within the last week — to concerns over crime to whether or not the Packers can pick up where they left off last season and whether the Eagles can do the exact opposite.

The game also marks the first regular season appearance in an Eagles jersey for Saquon Barkley, the team's biggest offseason acquisition.

But before we learn what he brings to the Birds' running game, let's talk about whatever the hell is going on with his pre-game clothing choices.

These days, the NFL is basically some bizarre fashion show. Ever since Stefon Diggs showed up to a game last season wearing a kilt, a letterman jacket, and Herman Munster boots, I've accepted that there are no rules.

That lack of rules likely explains Barkley's interesting gameday getup.

Your eyes are not deceiving you: that's pink pants and a Led Zeppelin T-shirt.

That's an interesting combination, and I wouldn't be shocked to learn that that particular Zeppelin shirt costs at least as much as rent in a nice apartment.

I also think that if Barkley has himself a debut to remember on Friday night in the Southern Hemisphere, I think we may see a lot of fans dressed similarly when the Birds return home to Lincoln Financial Field a week from Monday when they host the Atlanta Falcons.

Hey, if you play at the level that we all know Saquon Barkley can play at, show up to the game wearing whatever you want. Show up to games wearing one of those propellor hats that idiots wear for all anyone cares, as long as you can tote the rock across the goalie.