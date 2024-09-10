49ers' Jordan Mason Criticizes Media After Being Asked A Vital Question About His Own Postgame Quote

Jordan Mason had a night to remember on the field during the San Francisco 49ers' Week 1 win over the New York Jets, but after the final whistle, not so much.

Mason, an undrafted running back out of Georgia Tech, was given the start for the 49ers with Christian McCaffrey out with an injury. The news of McCaffrey not being able to go against the Jets was announced just prior to kickoff, and while Mason took full advantage of his opportunity, rushing for 147 yards and a score, he didn't escape without making what could be a legitimately costly error.

During his on-field postgame interview with ESPN, Mason was asked when he found out that he'd be RB1 against the Jets, to which he responded "Friday, maybe Friday night."

NFL team must submit its Practice Report and its Game Status Report no later than 4 PM ET on Fridays before gamedays. The 49ers front office will likely be contacted by the league office about what exactly happened between the 49ers, Mason, and McCaffrey. The 49ers' social media accounts are going to be flooded with mentions from angry fantasy football owners of McCaffrey as well.

Not only was Mason's comment eye-opening, he made it during an on-field interview while other reporters at the game were preparing to ask questions of their own in the media center. When asked again about when he was first told he would be the starter on Monday night, Mason refused to answer the question and chose to scold the media instead.

"That question right there," said Mason. "That’s why I don’t really like talking to the media. Cause you say one thing wrong, and then, you know. Just skip that question."

Mason could have gotten his days mixed up and his claim he was told he was going to start on Friday was a simple slip of the tongue. At least, that's what head coach Kyle Shannahan is going with.

"He didn't know for sure he was (starting) until today," Shanahan said after his team's win on Monday night.

The NFL front office will get to the bottom of what exactly took place in the 49ers' building ahead of kickoff and the days prior.



