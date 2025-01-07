San Diego Padres Owners Now Fighting Over Control Of The Team

The San Diego Padres as a product are in spectacular shape: they're coming off their third postseason appearance in the past five years, their stadium routinely sells out, and there's star power throughout the lineup. Their ownership situation though, is now a complete mess. And it's clearly already impacting their offseason plans.

News broke on Monday that Sheel Seidler, the widow of late Padres owner Peter Seidler, is suing Peter's brothers for control of the organization. Sheel filed suit against Matt and Bob Seidler for breaches of fiduciary duty and fraud in their role as executors of the estate and trustees of the Padres ownership trust. The suit claims that Sheel should be in control of the team, as the sole beneficiary of the trust.

Just last month, the organization announced that John Seidler would be in control of the franchise, which Sheel now claims is due to Matt and Bob "attempting to force" John through.

Sheel posted a lengthy statement on X saying it was "not a decision I made lightly."

"I do not wish to litigate this matter in public, but rest assured I will do what it takes to protect my children, Peter’s legacy, and this remarkable ball club," she wrote in the statement. "I look forward to a quick resolution so that we can — together — continue the work ahead."

She even accused the extended Seidler family of expressing "racist" sentiments towards her. What a mess.

Battle Over Padres Organizational Control Could Have Lasting Impact

Per The Athletic, the suit later says that "certain extended Seidler family’s true feelings toward Sheel were expressly and unequivocally revealed by Bob’s wife, Alecia Seidler, in multiple racist, profane, and hateful communications directed at Sheel — a woman of Indian descent."

In response, a statement attributed to the trust overseeing the Padres said that the lawsuit was "entirely without merit."

"The complaint filed by Sheel Seidler, the widow of Peter Seidler, is entirely without merit," it reads. "Peter had a clear estate plan. The plan specifically named three of his nine siblings, with whom he had worked closely for many decades, as successor trustees of his trust and Peter himself prohibited Sheel from ever serving as trustee. The trustee is exclusively responsible for designating the San Diego Padres’ next Control Person. In 2020, in connection with Peter’s appointment as Control Person, Sheel agreed in a sworn document that she had no right to be or to designate the Control Person and that she would not interfere with the designated Control Person. She also stated in May 2024 that John Seidler, Peter’s eldest brother, would be the best Control Person for the Padres. The Padres have already filed an application to Major League Baseball to appoint John."

Meanwhile, Sheel also alleges that the other members of the family may want to sell or move the Padres out of San Diego.

"Matt’s efforts to promote his brother John as Control Person and to block Sheel may well be part of his efforts to sell, and perhaps relocate, the team, over Sheel’s strident objections."

Regardless of who winds up in control of the organization, this lawsuit has already and likely will continue to hamper the team's front office from improving the roster. It's hard to imagine shelling out for another big contract to a star player when future control of the financial purse strings isn't currently settled.

The Padres, despite having clear needs in the rotation and in the outfield, have done little to nothing since the start of the offseason. Meanwhile, their division rivals have all improved substantially. The Dodgers signed Blake Snell, Teoscar Hernandez and Hyesong Kim, the Giants signed Willy Adames, and the Diamondbacks brought in Corbin Burnes.

That inaction makes a lot more sense, with the revelation of this behind-the-scenes drama. The Padres have developed a massive, devoted fan base and are arguably in the best run of form they've ever had as an organization. Hopefully this doesn't derail it moving forward.