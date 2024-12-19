Sammy Sosa Releases Public Apology For Past 'Mistakes,' Cubs Respond With An Invite

Sammy Sosa has somewhat been at odds with the Chicago Cubs over the years with the team preferring to keep the former Big League slugger at arm's length.

There was of course his long-rumored steroid use that even fellow Cubs great Ryne Sandberg alluded to as a potential roadblock for the club embracing its all-time home run leader.

Even recently, Sosa has completely tried to steer clear of any talk of steroids.

However, that seems to be changing after Sosa released an open letter apologizing for mistakes he made during his playing days.

"I left it all on the field for the Cubs and Cubs fans because I wanted to win and make the fans happy, Sosa wrote. "I loved to see the fans at Wrigley in the Right Field Bleachers every home game. I understand why some players in my era don't always get the recognition that our stats deserve."

I think we understand. It rhymes with "shmeroids."

"There were times I did whatever I could to recover from injuries in an effort to keep my strength up to perform over 162 games. I never broke any laws, but in hindsight, I made mistakes and I apologize," he continued. "We accomplished great things as a team, and I worked extremely hard in the batting cage to become a great hitter.

"Cubs' fans are the best in the world, and I hope that fans, the Cubs and I can all come together again and move forward. We can't change the past, but the future is bright. In my heart, I have always been a Cub and I can't wait to see Cubs fans again."

Credit to Sosa for opening up, and this didn't go unnoticed because shortly after his letter went public, Cubs chairman Tom Ricketts responded and said that the team plans to invite Sosa to the upcoming 2025 Cubs Convention.

"We appreciate Sammy releasing his statement and for reaching out. No one played harder or wanted to win more," Ricketts said in a statement released by the team. "Nobody's perfect but we never doubted his passion for the game and the Cubs. It is an understatement to say that Sammy is a fan favorite. We plan on inviting him to the 2025 Cubs Convention and, while it is short notice, we hope that he can attend."

"We are all ready to move forward together."

Well, it sounds like fences are mending and that's a great thing for fans.

Now, let's give the people what they want: here's that weird photo of Sammy Sosa and his lady friend wearing cowboy hats.