Saints Star Alvin Kamara Roasts Fans, Drops Hint About Next HC Selection

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara took to social media early Tuesday to discuss the team's outlook for a new head coach.

The Saints are in a major transition after moving from former HC Dennis Allen.

Allen was fired after going 2-7, and interim coach Darren Rizzi went 3-5 in his place.

Kamara, a five-time Pro Bowler, started his online commentary by calling out fans arguing for their preferred HC picks.

To many, the Saints star's post came across as just another pro athlete arguing that non-athletes should not have a say in sports decisions.

Kamara said, "[I don't] speak too much football. Especially in the offseason. But it be funny hearing why y'all think a coach should get a job or not. But then again. the last time some yall played organized anything was last night on 2K [the video game]. Can’t [even] get ya best friend to pass you the ball at the park. Wife mad as hell you yelling on the game all night."

Kamara then threw his support to the next Saints HC, Darren Rizzi.

As evidenced by the Raiders' decision to go with the player-friendly Antonio Pierce (a one-and-done coach), listening to the personnel isn't always the best move.

"Aite my vote for head coach rhyme wit Fizzi," Kamara posted.

Kamara also responded to fans who said he was navel-gazing by telling the base to ‘shut it.’

"Nahh Thas not what I said," Kamara responded. "If I wanted to say that I would have.. this tweet is for everyone. Broadcasters. Some fans. Some players. My mama. All that, but I see some yall wanna be victims so proceed."

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela